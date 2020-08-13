US mechanical tubing imports up 0.3 percent in June

Thursday, 13 August 2020 21:41:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 38,039 mt in June 2020, up 0.3 percent from May and down 16.8 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $45.7 million in June 2020, compared to $43.7 million in the previous month and $65.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in June, with 17,282 mt, compared to 12,372 mt in May and 18,385 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in June include Canada, with 9,011 mt; Germany, with 2,939 mt; China, with 1,866 mt; and Vietnam, with 1,592 mt.