US mechanical tubing imports down 7.1 percent in April

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 20:02:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 41,476 mt in April 2021, down 7.1 percent from March but up 27.7 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $66.3 million in April 2021, compared to $66.1 million in March and $42.6 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in April, with 12,970 mt, compared to 15,171 mt in March and 6,789 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in April include Mexico, with 10,877 mt; Thailand, with 4,205 mt; India, with 3,207 mt; and Germany, with 2,317 mt.


