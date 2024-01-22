﻿
US mechanical tubing imports down 19.3 percent in November

Monday, 22 January 2024 20:38:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 42,561 mt in November 2023, down 19.3 percent from October and down 6.3 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $70.3 million in November 2023, compared to $94.1 million in October and $92.9 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in November, with 17,297 mt, compared to 20,094 mt in October and 16,896 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in November include Canada, with 8,050 mt; India, with 3,802 mt; China, with 3,261 mt; and Vietnam, with 2,149 mt.


