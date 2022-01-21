US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in November

Friday, 21 January 2022 21:23:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 42,421 mt in November 2021, down 15.9 percent from October but up 48.2 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $89.5 million in November 2021, compared to $96.8 million in October and $38.0 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in November, with 11,965 mt, compared to 12,037 mt in October and 12,003 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in November include Mexico, with 10,792 mt; India, with 4,418 mt; Germany, with 4,152 mt; and China, with 1,586 mt.