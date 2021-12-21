US mechanical tubing imports down 1.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 20:12:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 50,489 mt in October 2021, down 1.2 percent from September but up 84.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $96.8 million in October 2021, compared to $95.7 million in September and $35.9 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in October, with 12,037 mt, compared to 13,049 mt in September and 11,566 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in October include Mexico, with 10,827 mt; India, with 6,168 mt; Vietnam, with 4,739 mt; and China, with 3,856 mt.