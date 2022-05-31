US mechanical tubing exports up 11.7 percent in March

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:40:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,639 mt in March 2022, up 11.7 percent from February and up 74.6 percent from March 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $22.4 million in March, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $11.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in March with 4,064 mt, compared to 3,816 mt in February and 2,762 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,793 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in March.