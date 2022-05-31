﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 11.7 percent in March

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:40:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,639 mt in March 2022, up 11.7 percent from February and up 74.6 percent from March 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $22.4 million in March, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $11.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in March with 4,064 mt, compared to 3,816 mt in February and 2,762 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,793 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in March.


Tags: tubing  Tubular USA North America trading 

Similar articles

17 May

US structural pipe and tube imports up 50.8 percent in March
16 May

US mechanical tubing imports up 18.6 percent in March
03 May

US mechanical tubing exports down 10.6 percent in February
22 Apr

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February
19 Apr

US structural pipe and tube imports up 5.9 percent in February
18 Apr

US mechanical tubing imports up 5.4 percent in February
07 Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 53.6 percent in January
24 Mar

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January
18 Mar

US mechanical tubing imports down 9.8 percent in January
04 Mar

US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD on rectangular pipe and tube from Turkey, Korea and Mexico