US mechanical tubing exports down 5.1 percent in September

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,561 mt in September 2023, down 5.1 percent from August and down 21.2 percent from September 2022. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $17.7 million in September, compared to $18.7 million in the previous month and $21.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in September with 3,021 mt, compared to 3,127 mt in August and 4,485 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,823 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in September.