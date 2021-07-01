US mechanical tubing exports down 18.3 percent in April

Thursday, 01 July 2021 21:16:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,107 mt in April 2021, down 18.3 percent from March but up 99.3 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.4 million in April, compared to $11.0 million in the previous month and $5.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in April with 2,152 mt, compared to 2,762 mt in March and 941 mt in April 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in April.