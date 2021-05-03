﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 1.8 percent in February

Monday, 03 May 2021 18:30:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,236 mt in February 2021, down 1.8 percent from January and down 11.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.5 million in February, compared to $9.1 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in February with 2,342 mt, compared to 2,524 mt in January and 2,440 mt in February 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in February.


Tags: tubing   USA  tubular  imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Apr

US OCTG exports up 11.2 percent in February
23  Apr

US structural pipe and tube exports down 21.5 percent in February
22  Apr

US structural pipe and tube imports down 20.6 percent in February
21  Apr

US mechanical tubing imports up 19.1 percent in February
07  Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January