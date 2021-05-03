US mechanical tubing exports down 1.8 percent in February

Monday, 03 May 2021 18:30:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,236 mt in February 2021, down 1.8 percent from January and down 11.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.5 million in February, compared to $9.1 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in February with 2,342 mt, compared to 2,524 mt in January and 2,440 mt in February 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in February.