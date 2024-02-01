US mechanical tubing exports down 12.1 percent in November

Thursday, 01 February 2024 22:51:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,528 mt in November 2023, down 12.1 percent from October and down 11.6 percent from November 2022. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $17.1 million in November, compared to $19.1 million in the previous month and $19.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in November with 3,046 mt, compared to 3,365 mt in October and 2,878 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,000 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in November.