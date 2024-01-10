US ITC cancels antidumping duty on welded steel pipe imports from Brazil

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 00:39:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the existing antidumping duty order on imports of circular welded carbon steel pipe and tube from Brazil “would not be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.”

As a result of the determination, the existing antidumping duty order on imports of this product from Brazil will be revoked.

The antidumping duty of 103.4 percent was established in 1992. According to the ITC, the report confirming the subject will be available by January 26, 2024.