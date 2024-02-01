US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from Italy

Thursday, 01 February 2024 15:52:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Italy.

During the review period from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, Italian producer NLMK Verona was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC found that Officine Tecnosider had not made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 2.45 percent for NLMK Verona and zero percent for Officine Tecnosider.