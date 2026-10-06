US issues preliminary AD results on OCTG from Ukraine

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine for the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Interpipe Ukraine LLC, Interpipe Europe S.A., LLC Interpipe Niko Tube and PJSC Interpipe Niznedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant (collectively, Interpipe), treated as a single entity, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 18.43 percent for Interpipe.

The all-others rate is 7.47 percent.