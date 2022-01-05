﻿
English
US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 11:10:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate from South Korea during the period January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that South Korean suppliers received a countervailable subsidy rate at 0.56 percent for the given period, above de minimis.

According to the preliminary results of the CVD administrative review, Hyundai Steel had received a subsidy rate of 0.45 percent and Dongkuk Steel had received a subsidy rate of 0.28 percent, both de minimis, while the subsidy rates for BDP International and Sung Jin Steel Co., Ltd have been set at 0.50 percent, above de minimis.


