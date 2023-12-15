﻿
US issues final results of AD reviews on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea and Belgium

Friday, 15 December 2023 13:37:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from South Korea and Belgium for the period between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Belgian Industeel Belgium’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review, while NLMK Belgium had no shipments of subject products and South Korean POSCO has not made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.65 percent for Industeel Belgium and zero percent for POSCO, in line with the preliminary results.


