US issues final results of AD review on welded pressure pipe from Vietnam

Monday, 26 May 2025 10:17:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce has announced the final results of the of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on welded stainless steel pressure pipe (welded pressure pipe) from Vietnam for the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

The DOC has determined Sonha SSP Vietnam Sole Member Company Limited (Sonha SSP) and Vinlong Stainless Steel (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. (Vinlong) sold subject merchandise to the US at less than normal value between during the given period. The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 144.59 for both companies, same as the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

