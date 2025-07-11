 |  Login 
US import tax for Brazilian steel could reach 100 percent

Friday, 11 July 2025 19:59:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Marco Polo Mello Lopes, executive president of the Brazilian Steel Institute (IABr), stated in a TV interview in Rio de Janeiro that the current US import tariff for steel products stands at 50 percent.

With an additional 50 percent recently announced, the tariff could total 100 percent. Lopes questioned whether the new tariff would be cumulative with the existing one.

He noted that the announcement of this extra tariff on all Brazilian products, effective from August 1, 2025, comes at a time when efforts were focused on negotiations to mitigate the previous tariff’s impact through quotas, like the measures implemented during President Trump’s first term in 2017.

In the first half of 2025, Brazil exported 2.72 million mt of slabs to the US, valued at $1.50 billion.

Equivalent figures for finished steel products are not considered significant.


