US puts trade with Brazil under spotlight

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has officially launched a Section 301 investigation into Brazil, on July 15, 2025, following a directive from the President Donald Trump. The investigation targets Brazil’s trade-related policies and practices, particularly in the areas of digital trade, electronic payment services, discriminatory customs tariffs, anti-corruption measures, intellectual property protection, access to the ethanol market, and illegal deforestation.

According to the USTR, Brazil’s conduct in these sectors may be unreasonable, discriminatory, and a burden on the US commerce. The investigation aims to determine whether these policies violate international trade norms and whether countermeasures by the US government are warranted. USTR emphasized that the investigation will also include formal consultations with the Brazilian government as part of the review process.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, President Trump announced that all imports from Brazil will be subject to an additional 50 percent tariff at US customs starting August 1. In line with this investigation, the USTR noted that if violations are confirmed, further trade actions or enforcement measures may also be considered.