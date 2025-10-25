Brazil updates utilization of steel import quotas

As of October 15, the 445,469 mt of quotas of steel products allowed for import, at regular steel import rates, had a total utilization of 77 percent, against 74 percent on 27 August 2025, according to the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex.

Such quotas were approved on June 24 and were valid for utilization until October 23.

The utilization by product was as follows:

· Plates in coils: 18 percent from 1,284 mt, unchanged

· HRC: 39 percent from 36,120 mt, against 36 percent previously

· CRC: 75 percent from 84,203 mt, against 53 percent previously

· Zinc Coated: 76 percent from 144,285 mt, against 64 percent previously

· Galvalume: 90 percent from 147,038 mt, against 71 percent previously

· Wire rod: 72 percent from 32,534 mt, against 54 percent previously

Volumes exceeding the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax, which is expected to be increased to 50 percent, according to the local press.

Local steel producers argue that current measures do not sufficiently curb steel imports, which they say are often dumped. Many of these imports enter through Manaus's tax-free zone without paying import taxes, even when delivered to other states.



