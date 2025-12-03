Brazil updates utilization of new steel import quotas for mid-November

As of November 19, the 445,469 mt of quotas of steel products allowed for import at regular steel import rates had a total utilization of 54 percent, according to the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex.

The quotas were approved on October 24, 2025, and are valid for utilization until February 23, 2026.

The overall volume of the new quotas matches that of the earlier quotas.

The utilization by product was as follows:

• Plates in coils: 12 percent from 1,284 mt.

• HRC: 7 percent from 36,120 mt.

• CRC: 44 percent from 84,203 mt.

• Zinc Coated: 60 percent from 144,285 mt

• Galvalume: 75 percent from 147,038 mt

• Wire rod: 86 percent from 32,534 mt

Volumes exceeding the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax, which is still expected to be increased to 50 percent, according to the local press.

Local steel producers remain arguing that current measures do not sufficiently curb steel imports, which they say are often dumped. Many of these imports enter through Manaus's tax-free zone without paying import taxes, even when sent to other states.

Most CEOs of Brazilian steel companies report that the primary challenge facing the sector is steel imports at dumped prices, particularly from China.