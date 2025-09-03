 |  Login 
Brazil issues AD duties on coated steel sheet from China

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 16:50:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Brazilian government has released the final results of its antidumping investigation on imports of coated (alloy, chromium oxide or tin) steel sheets with a thickness of less than 0.5 mm from China.

The Brazilian Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) has found that during the investigation period Chinese exporters sold the product in question under normal rates and have concluded the investigation with the application of definitive antidumping duties for a period up to five years.

As of August 28, the duty rates are $284.34/mt for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. and one other exporter, $413.04/mt for Handan Jintai Packing Material Co., Ltd., $415.45/mt for 18 exporters including Hesteel Group Hengshui Strip Processing Co., Ltd. and Shandong Sino Steel Co., Ltd., and $499.35/mt for Jiangsu Suxun New Material Co., Ltd. and other exporters.

The products are classified under tariff codes 7210.12.00, 7210.50.00, 7212.10.00 and 7212.50.90 of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature (NCM).


