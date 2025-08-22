 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian steel and aluminum made products import tariff is reduced in the US

Friday, 22 August 2025 00:26:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

In an interview to the local press, the Brazilian Vice-President, Geraldo Alckmin, reported the US Department of Commerce will impose a 25 percent import tariff on all products that use steel and aluminum in its production, independently of the country of origin.

Along with the decision, instead of today’s 50 percent import tariff recently imposed to all Brazilian products, the tariff in such cases will be reduced to 25 percent.

According to Alckmin, the tariff reduction will cover 6 percent of the Brazilian exports to the US, allowing for savings estimated at $2.6 billion per year.

He added that the competitiveness of the Brazilian products, chiefly machinery and equipment, is set to increase, as it will be leveled to all other countries.

The tax reduction does not cover steel or aluminum products, such as semis or finished products.


Tags: Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Brazilian pig iron and niobium ferroalloys excluded from high import tariff in the US

31 Jul | Steel News

Brazil considers sending mining delegation to US over upcoming tariffs on mineral exports

24 Jul | Steel News

US tariffs threaten Brazil’s mining industry and $68.4 billion investment plans

17 Jul | Steel News

US puts trade with Brazil under spotlight

17 Jul | Steel News

US import tax for Brazilian steel could reach 100 percent

11 Jul | Steel News

Shocking 50% US tariffs on Brazil makes pig iron trading dead, market assesses consequences

10 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Trump imposes 50 percent tariff on all imports from Brazil

10 Jul | Steel News

Brazil initiates AD probe on hot rolled stainless steel products from three countries

03 Jul | Steel News

Brazil adopts cautious approach regarding 50 percent steel import tariff in the US

05 Jun | Steel News

Brazil extends system of quotas and high tariff for steel imports

28 May | Steel News