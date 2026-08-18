US HDG imports down 14.7 percent in June 2026 from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 77,277 mt in June this year, down 14.7 percent from May and down 41.8 percent from June 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $81.0 million in June 2026, compared to $94.5 million in the previous month and $153.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in June with 38,777 mt, compared to 38,270 mt in May and 60,825 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in June include South Korea with 17,526 mt, Austria with 4,813 mt and Pakistan with 3,398 mt.