US DOC to continue CVD orders on CRC from China and S. Korea

Monday, 22 August 2022 11:50:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from China and South Korea. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from China and South Korea would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rates are at 256.44 percent for Chinese exporters, while the final subsidy rates for South Korean exporters are at 4.04 percent for Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, 51.80 percent for POSCO and 13.19 percent for all other South Korean companies.

The countervailing duties for the companies are applicable from August 19.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0040, 7209.16.0045, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0040, 7209.17.0045, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050.