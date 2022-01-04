﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue CVD orders on CRC from Brazil

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 12:14:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from Brazil. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from Brazil would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the subsidy.

The final subsidy rates are at 11.09 percent for Usiminas, 11.31 percent for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and 11.20 percent for all others.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: flats  quotas & duties  crc  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Jan

Turkey cuts import duties on CR stainless sheet
29 Dec

US finalizes tariff-rate quota measures for EU steel
29 Dec

US DOC issues final AD duty on forged steel fittings from Taiwan
23 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from Russia
13 Dec

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany