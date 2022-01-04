US DOC to continue CVD orders on CRC from Brazil

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 12:14:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from Brazil. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from Brazil would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the subsidy.

The final subsidy rates are at 11.09 percent for Usiminas, 11.31 percent for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and 11.20 percent for all others.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).