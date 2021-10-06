US DOC to continue AD orders on CR steel from six countries

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:19:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the antidumping duty (AD) order on cold rolled steel flat products from Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 35.43 percent for Brazil, 265.79 percent for China, 7.60 percent for India, 71.35 percent for Japan, 28.42 percent for South Korea and 25.17 percent for the UK. The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from October 5.

The products in question are currently classifiable in Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0040, 7209.16.0045, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0040, 7209.17.0045, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050.