US DOC revises amended AD order on cut-to-length plate from Germany

Friday, 12 January 2024 15:52:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has revised the amended final determination regarding its antidumping duty on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany, on the grounds that the amended final determination was not in harmony with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT).

Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new weighted-average dumping margin of 4.99 percent for AG Der Dillinger Hüttenwerke and 20.99 percent for other producers.

The DOC first imposed antidumping duties on the products in question from Germany in April 2017. However, in May 2017, after correcting the ministerial errors, the DOC released its amended final determination in the antidumping investigation covering the period between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016, determining a dumping margin of 5.52 percent for Dillinger, 22.90 percent for Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann International GmbH, and 21.04 percent for all other producers and exporters. In addition, in May 2019, Dillinger and Salzgitter appealed the DOC’s final determination and applied for a review.


