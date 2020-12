Friday, 11 December 2020 10:14:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on cold rolled steel flat products from Brazil for the period September 1, 2019, through August 31, 2020.

The review was initiated in October 2020. On November 25, local producers Nucor Corporation and US Steel Corporation withdrew their request for an administrative review with respect to all companies.