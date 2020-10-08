﻿
English
US DOC rescinds review of AD order on CRC from 32 S. Korean companies    

Thursday, 08 October 2020 15:28:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on cold rolled steel from 32 South Korean companies for the period September 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019.

The review was initiated in November 2019. On February 5, 2020, all requests for an administrative review of 32 companies were timely withdrawn.

The review will continue with respect to the following companies: Dongbu Incheon Steel Co., Ltd.; Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Steel Company; POSCO; POSCO Daewoo Corporation; and POSCO International Corporation.


