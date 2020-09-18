﻿
English
US cut-length plate imports down 20.8 percent in July

Friday, 18 September 2020 21:44:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 18,485 mt in July 2020, down 20.8 percent from June and down 63.5 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $13.9 million in July 2020, compared to $18.5 million in the previous month and $44.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in July, with 15,433 mt, compared to 10,726 mt in June and 11,305 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in July include Finland, with 1,737 mt.


