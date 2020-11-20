﻿
US cut-length plate imports down 11.4 percent in September

Friday, 20 November 2020 20:56:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 22,654 mt in September 2020, down 11.4 percent from August but down 34.5 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $16.2 million in September 2020, compared to $17.5 million in the previous month and $26.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in September, with 13,125 mt, compared to 14,803 mt in August and 16,526 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in September include Korea, with 3,995 mt.


