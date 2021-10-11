US cut-length plate exports up 15.9 percent in August

Monday, 11 October 2021 20:46:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 104,039 mt in August 2021, up 15.9 percent from July and up 33.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $153.9 million in August, compared to $123.9 million in the previous month and $72.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in August with 59,056 mt, compared to 49,265 mt in July and 37,732 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 36,887 mt; Sweden, with 2,200 mt; Brazil, with 2,025 mt; Turkey, with 1,350 mt; and Australia, with 1,040 mt.