US cut-length plate exports down 6.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 09:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 60,829 mt in June 2020, down 6.9 percent from May and down 19.5 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $54.9 million in June, compared to $58.1 million in the previous month and $85.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in June with 28,241 mt, compared to 26,509 mt in May and 38,988 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 26,290 mt; China, with 2,265 mt; and Sweden, with 2,050 mt.


