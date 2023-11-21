﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 22.6 percent in September

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 21:37:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 46,127 mt in September 2023, down 21.2 percent from August but up 13.4 percent from September 2022 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $64.6 million in September 2023, compared to $82.9 million in August and $64.2 million in September 2022.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in September, with 20,232 mt, compared to 26,812 mt in August and 18,901 in September 2022. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in September include Canada, with 19,745 mt; Japan, with 2,452 mt; Sweden, with 1,409 mt; and Finland, with 1,324 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries fall in Jan-Sep, exports rise

20 Nov | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices rise slightly amid rising production costs

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 36.7 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

Nucor to invest $280 million to modernize Alabama plate mill

17 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 17.5 percent in September from August

17 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Dillinger expands ultra-heavy plate production

17 Nov | Steel News

US plates in coil exports down 4.8 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Some import steel plate suppliers to Turkey target price increases

16 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46, 2023

16 Nov | Flats and Slab