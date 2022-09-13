﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 2.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 21:19:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 96,215 mt in July 2022, up 2.7 percent from June and up 7.3 percent from July 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $178.6 million in July, compared to $178.3 million in the previous month and $123.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 55,724 mt, compared to 48,226 mt in June and 49,265 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 35,531 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for October

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Hilco Global sells German heavy plate rolling mill to Asian steelmaker

13 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian plate exports increase in August

08 Sep | Steel News

US domestic plate prices remain neutral week-over-week

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Import plate prices surge in Turkey due to energy crisis, limited supply

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports down 12.0 percent in July

06 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.6% in late Aug

06 Sep | Steel News