US cut-length plate exports up 2.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 21:19:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 96,215 mt in July 2022, up 2.7 percent from June and up 7.3 percent from July 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $178.6 million in July, compared to $178.3 million in the previous month and $123.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 55,724 mt, compared to 48,226 mt in June and 49,265 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 35,531 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.