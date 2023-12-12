﻿
US cut-length plate exports up 2.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 12 December 2023
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 84,406 mt in October 2023, up 2.1 percent from September and up 4.1 percent from October 2022. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $133.2 million in October, compared to $141.2 million in the previous month and $134.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in October with 57,559 mt, compared to 49,219 mt in September and 52,569 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 20,606 mt; and Brazil, with 3,456 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in October.


