US cut-length plate exports down 3.1 percent in November

Monday, 15 January 2024 22:24:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 81,807 mt in November 2023, down 3.1 percent from October but up 0.1 percent from November 2022. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $130.9 million in November, compared to $133.2 million in the previous month and $135.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in November with 51,607 mt, compared to 57,559 mt in October and 52,555 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,571 mt; Sweden, with 2,087 mt; and Australia, with 1,787 mt.