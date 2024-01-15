﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports down 3.1 percent in November

Monday, 15 January 2024 22:24:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 81,807 mt in November 2023, down 3.1 percent from October but up 0.1 percent from November 2022. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $130.9 million in November, compared to $133.2 million in the previous month and $135.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in November with 51,607 mt, compared to 57,559 mt in October and 52,555 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,571 mt; Sweden, with 2,087 mt; and Australia, with 1,787 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Tosyalı to build flat steel complex in Saudi Arabia

16 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

16 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable amid limited fluctuations locally

15 Jan | Flats and Slab

US DOC revises amended AD order on cut-to-length plate from Germany

12 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports increase again in December

11 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 2, 2024

11 Jan | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports down 16.1 percent in November

10 Jan | Steel News

Import plate prices stable for now in Turkey, domestic prices rise

10 Jan | Flats and Slab

Mood in ex-China steel plate market worsens again after slight rise on first days of year

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

Plate spot market prices in the US

05 Jan | Flats and Slab