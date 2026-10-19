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US CRC imports up 21.3 percent in August 2026 from July

Monday, 19 October 2026 18:17:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 67,761 mt in August this year, up 21.3 percent from July and up 3.5 percent from August 2025. By value, CRC imports totaled $58.6 million in August 2026, compared to $51.1 million in the previous month and $63.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Vietnam in August with 13,081 mt, compared to 17,247 mt in July and 5,588 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Turkey with 12,643 mt, Canada with 10,557 mt, the Netherlands with 8,884 mt and Taiwan with 5,422 mt.

Tags: Crc Flats Canada Netherlands Turkey Taiwan Vietnam US Mediterranean East Asia and Pacific Europe North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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