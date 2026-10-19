US CRC imports up 21.3 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 67,761 mt in August this year, up 21.3 percent from July and up 3.5 percent from August 2025. By value, CRC imports totaled $58.6 million in August 2026, compared to $51.1 million in the previous month and $63.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Vietnam in August with 13,081 mt, compared to 17,247 mt in July and 5,588 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Turkey with 12,643 mt, Canada with 10,557 mt, the Netherlands with 8,884 mt and Taiwan with 5,422 mt.