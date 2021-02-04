﻿
US CRC imports up 14.5 percent in December

Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:13:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheets totaled 82,589 mt in December 2020, up 14.5 percent from November and down 29.7 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $71.1 million in December 2020, compared to $55.8 million in the previous month and $90.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in December, with 31,128 mt, compared to 24,482 mt in November and 42,898 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in December include Australia, with 9,013 mt; Korea, with 7,446 mt; United Kingdom, with 7,026 mt; and Mexico, with 6,416 mt.


