US CRC exports down 36.2 percent in May

Thursday, 16 July 2020 20:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 15,161 mt in May 2020, down 36.2 percent from April and down 59.9 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $14.6 million in May, compared to $22.6 million in the previous month and $42.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in May with 12,163 mt, compared to 20,270 mt in April and 22,252 mt in May 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,035 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in May.


