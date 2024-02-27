﻿
US cold finished bar exports down 11.0 percent in December

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 21:07:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 9,581 mt in December 2023, down 11.0 percent from November but up 5.4 percent from December 2022. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $22.0 million in December, compared to $26.9 million in the previous month and $21.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in December with 4,887 mt, compared to 6,292 mt in November and 4,429 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Mexico, with 3,913 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in December.


