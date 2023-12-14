﻿
English
US-based Nvent Hoffman begins manufacturing operations at fifth Mexican plant

Thursday, 14 December 2023 22:21:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nvent Hoffman, based in Minnesota, began operating its fifth plant in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico to produce stainless steel cabinets for air conditioners, the company reported in a Mexican newspaper.

"With an investment of $15.5 million, Nvent Hoffman in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, extended its operations in the Northern Industrial Park, to a fifth manufacturing plant, specialized in cooling and stainless steel lines," the company reported.

It is a 75 thousand square foot plant to manufacture stainless steel cabinets with variable sizes from 24 to 78 inches. There they will have up to 150 new jobs.

The city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas has a connection with the border city of McAllen, Texas.


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing 

