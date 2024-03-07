Mexico’s FB Group will invest $20 million in fourth refrigeration equipment plant

Thursday, 07 March 2024 22:02:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The company FB Group, based in Mexico City, announced the investment of $20 million to build its new industrial refrigeration equipment and systems plant in the southern Mexican state of Yucatán, with its second plant in that state, its facilities will be leaders in Latin America.

“We mark a significant milestone in our business trajectory, with the opening of the largest refrigeration equipment production plant in Latin America,” said FB Group CEO Richard Hojel Muench, according to a press release from the Yucatan government that he heads, Mauricio Vila Dosal.

FB Group, formerly called Bohn de México, was founded in January 1994, currently has production plants in the central city of Querétaro, in the northern city of Monterrey, in the southern city of Mérida and a plant in Santiago de Chile where they produce and design industrial and commercial refrigeration equipment and systems, as well as ice factories and refrigerated transportation.

With the expansion in Mérida, the new plant will generate 254 direct and 444 indirect jobs. This with the objective of serving the international market from Yucatán through export to clients who require refrigeration equipment and systems such as shopping centers, convenience stores, large warehouses, distribution centers and the fishing sector, among others.