China-based XCMG will build second heavy machinery plant in Mexico with $80 million

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 23:32:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), headquartered in Jiangsu, China, announced the construction of its second plant to manufacture heavy machinery in the northern state of Nuevo León, Mexico, the local government said in a press release.

“XCMG Group México announced a second construction machinery plant in the city of Ciénega de Flores, with an amount of $80 million and the generation of 100 new jobs,” said the head of the Ministry of Economy of New León, Iván Rivas.

Ciénega de Flores is 22 miles northeast of the capital of the Northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, Monterrey. It is also 120 miles southwest of the border city of Laredo, Texas.

According to XCMG's website, it is the fifth largest company in the global construction machinery industry and is the second largest in China's machinery industry. According to its technology, it allows you to build cranes for loading 4000 metric tons.

The construction of the new XCMG plant comes two months after SteelOrbis reported that the Chinese company Lingong Machinery Group (LGMG) inaugurated after investing $140 million in its first plant in the city of Marin, 25 miles northeast of Monterrey. There they manufacture heavy machinery such as mobile platforms, among other equipment.


