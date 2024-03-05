German manufacturer to invest $20 million in Mexican facility

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 01:07:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

German company Ziemann Holvrieka, specialized in the design and construction of metal storage tanks for the beverage industry, with an investment of $20 million, began the construction of its plant in the northern city of Ramos Arizpe, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, reported the state government.

"Today we laid the first stone of the German company Ziemann Holvrieka," the governor of Coahuila, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, wrote in a message on his personal X account (formerly Twitter).

The plant will be built on an area of 48,000 square meters, from which in addition to the beer market, Ziemann Holvrieka will also offer solutions for the juice, dairy, edible oil, hard seltzer industries, among others.

Among their clients is the Canadian-American multinational brewer Molson Coors or the producer of the Mexican beer Corona, for the US market: Constellation Brands in Piedras Negras, for which they developed their plant with a capacity of 30 million hectoliters.

The state government failed to specify when the construction of the plant will be completed or when it will begin operations.

Germany is the fourth largest investor in Mexico. Data from the Ministry of Economy, seen by SteelOrbis, show that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from 2006 to 2023 accumulated $29.5 billion, only surpassed by Canada's $50.1 billion, Spain's $57.2 billion and the largest investor's $232.3 billion, the US.