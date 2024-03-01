﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico’s PMI up 3.4 percent in February

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:33:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's Manufacturing Orders Indicator (equivalent to the Purchasing Managers' Index, PMI) increased 3.4 percent in February, year-over-year, the first annual increase after four consecutive declines, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Of the five components that make up the PMI, three registered an increase and two maintained the negative trend.

The most dynamic increase was the expected production volume with an annual increase of 9.9 percent; It was the second consecutive increase. The expected volume of orders increased 4.3 percent, it was the first increase after four consecutive declines, and the delivery of inputs by suppliers increased 1.6 percent, it was the second consecutive increase.

In contrast, the inventory level decreased 5.5 percent, which is the third consecutive annual decline. The occupancy level decreased 0.6 percent, which is the eighth consecutive annual decrease.

The manufacturing industry in Mexico is the largest generator of formal employment, with 6.0 million workers, a figure that represents 27.2 percent of the total. The industry contributes 20.9 percent of Mexico's GDP ($1.80 trillion).


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

China-based XCMG will build second heavy machinery plant in Mexico with $80 million

13 Feb | Steel News

American FreightCar America increases production with $34 million expansion in Mexico

13 Feb | Steel News

US-based Nvent Hoffman begins manufacturing operations at fifth Mexican plant

14 Dec | Steel News

Mexico’s PMI down 4.3 percent in November

01 Dec | Steel News

Mexican manufacturing industry faces reduced optimism in October

01 Nov | Steel News

Posco inaugurates $100 million engine plant in Mexico

18 Oct | Steel News

Sweden-based SKF invests $70 million in Mexican bearings plant

05 Oct | Steel News

PMI in Mexico up 1.8 percent in August

05 Sep | Steel News

Bosch invests €160 million to manufacture machinery parts in Mexico

27 Jun | Steel News

Mexico’s manufacturing PMI decreases 3.5 percent in March

03 Apr | Steel News