US assigns zero preliminary AD margin for LD welded pipe from S. Korea

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 13:49:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on large diameter welded pipe from South Korea for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Hyundai Steel Company, Hyundai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. and SeAH Steel Corporation did not make sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the companies.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular North America Quotas & Duties 

