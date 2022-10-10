﻿
US assigns zero dumping margin for CRC from South Korea

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:12:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold rolled steel flat products (CRC) from South Korea for the period between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that the sales by South Korean producers Hyundai Steel Company, KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd and POSCO of the subject goods were not made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the companies.

According to the preliminary results, the dumping duties were at 34.33 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 6.32 percent for POSCO and 20.33 percent for all other South Korean companies.


