﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US and EU agree to speed up discussions about global steel arrangement

Monday, 17 October 2022 17:20:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative, and Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission executive vice president have met to discuss opportunities to strengthen the US-EU trade and economic relationship. The representatives have agreed to increase the pace of discussions about the global steel arrangement.

The parties highlighted the important role of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and expressed their commitment to reaching concrete outcomes at the third TTC meeting later this year.

Katherine Tai stated that combating the climate crisis will require increased investments in clean energy technologies, as well as addressing supply chain and security vulnerabilities.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Entergy’s solar project to power US Steel plants in Arkansas

06 Oct | Steel News

Nucor to build two galvanizing lines

29 Sep | Steel News

SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to US-based Oshkosh for use in commercial vehicles

21 Sep | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

14 Sep | Steel News

Zekelman Industries to start operations at new Illinois plant in Jan 2023

09 Sep | Steel News

Nucor continues preparation work for new sheet mill construction

08 Sep | Steel News

US-based CMC launches new net-zero emissions rebar

01 Sep | Steel News

SMA proves EAF steelmaking reduce emissions more than traditional steelmaking

24 Aug | Steel News

US Steel, Equinor and Shell to jointly develop clean energy hub

17 Aug | Steel News

Nucor Steel Gallatin produces first coil at upgraded plant

27 Jul | Steel News