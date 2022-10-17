US and EU agree to speed up discussions about global steel arrangement

Monday, 17 October 2022 17:20:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative, and Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission executive vice president have met to discuss opportunities to strengthen the US-EU trade and economic relationship. The representatives have agreed to increase the pace of discussions about the global steel arrangement.

The parties highlighted the important role of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and expressed their commitment to reaching concrete outcomes at the third TTC meeting later this year.

Katherine Tai stated that combating the climate crisis will require increased investments in clean energy technologies, as well as addressing supply chain and security vulnerabilities.