Sweden-based steelmaker SSAB has announced that it has completed a closed-loop steel recycling project in cooperation with US-based railcar manufacturer The Greenbrier Companies and scrap recycling company Alter Trading, demonstrating the use of recycled steel in railcar manufacturing and its subsequent role in transporting scrap for further steel production.

According to SSAB's statement, the project began at its Iowa facility in the US, where SSAB Zero steel was produced using recycled steel and fossil-free energy. The steel was then supplied to Greenbrier, which manufactured 50 new gondola railcars for Alter Trading. The railcars are now in operation, transporting recycled metals, including material returned to SSAB's Iowa facility for use in new steel production.

SSAB Zero steel used in 50 railcars for scrap transportation

SSAB stated that the project demonstrates a circular production system in which recycled materials are converted into new steel, subsequently used in railcar manufacturing and then returned to the steelmaking supply chain through scrap transportation.

Tom Cox, president of SSAB Americas, highlighted the project's contribution to reducing the steel industry's environmental impact. Meanwhile, Peter Jones, senior vice president of product development and international engineering at Greenbrier, stated that SSAB's steel provides the strength required for demanding rail applications, supporting longer service life and reduced maintenance requirements.

Alter Trading confirmed that the 50 railcars are being used to transport recycled iron and shredded steel, including scrap that can be returned to SSAB's steelmaking operations.

According to SSAB, the cooperation connects lower-emission steel production, railcar manufacturing, transportation and recycling within a circular system that enables recycled materials to be reused in future steel production.